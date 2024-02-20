Did WWE snub Randy Orton champion for 24-year wrestling veteran? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton has remained an integral part of the WWE roster for decades. However, the company may have snubbed him for another veteran recently.

The landscape of WWE has changed in recent years, with iconic stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, Big Show, and Dolph Ziggler exiting from the company. However, several stars have stayed with the company for over a decade and continued to be a prominent part of the product. Two such names are Randy Orton and R-Truth.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, the company labeled R-Truth as the longest-tenured member of the current roster, with his debut being in 2000. While his debut happened the earliest, he arguably isn't the longest-tenured member of the promotion as he was released from the company in 2001 and returned in 2008.

That isn't the case with Orton, who debuted in April 2002 and has been with the company ever since. Some die-hard fans of The Viper may believe he is getting snubbed, but that probably isn't the case. Calling R-Truth the longest-tenured star is just a way to put some respect on his name and has nothing to do with Randy Orton.

R-truth once mistook Drew Gulak for Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Most fans remember R-Truth's iconic run with the now-retired 24/7 Championship. He has held the title most times, making him a mind-boggling 54-time 24/7 Champion. During that stint, he performed in several hilarious segments on WWE RAW, and in one of them, he mistook Drew Gulak for Randy Orton.

The 24/7 Champion at the time, Drew Gulak, carried the title backstage and tried to hide behind a large garbage box. To everyone's surprise, R-Truth appeared from within the box alongside a referee, referring to Drew as The Apex Predator.

The segment would later see Akira Toszawa's involvement and the 24-year veteran winning back the 24/7 title by pinning the champion inside the dumpster in a hilarious segment to be remembered for years.