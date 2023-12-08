Remember when 51-year-old mistook WWE star for Randy Orton? Reflecting on the correction of his error

Over the years, Randy Orton has cemented himself as one of WWE's biggest superstars. From winning several titles to being part of iconic feuds, The Viper achieved plenty in the Stamford-based promotion. Orton's presence was so strong that, during one instance, he became part of a segment without being there.

The segment in question is when WWE had the 24/7 Championship. At one point, Drew Gulak held the title. During an event, he navigated the backstage area carefully to avoid confrontation, hiding behind a big box and began appreciating himself for being alert.

However, things turned south when R-Truth emerged from the box behind and mistook Gulak to be Randy Orton. Scared of losing the title, the 36-year-old walked backward until he collided with a garbage box in which Akira Toazawa was hidden.

Next was a brawl between Gulak, Truth, and Toazwa inside the big box where the 51-year-old was initially hidden. After quite the fight, fans could see the referee hit the three count.

However, it wasn't clear who won the belt. That's when R-Truth rose and raised the title, signaling he was the new 24/7 Champion.

Randy Orton says he won't take a single day for granted

When Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, the entire WWE Universe was happy to have him back. However, amid all the happiness, the one factor that went ignored was how The Viper beat all the odds to return from his injury and wrestle again.

During his recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy Orton spoke around the same lines. First, he mentioned he would not be moving to Hollywood.

Later, he affirmed that after recovering from the injury, he would not take a single day for granted. The Apex Predator said:

"When I was 19, I signed with the WWE. So I'm like the only guy that's never left and come back, well, other than John Cena. But I'm gonna be here. This is me. I'm not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So, I was kinda faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So, it's almost like I got a second lease on my career, and I'm not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in the ring for granted."

Randy Orton has shown great determination to make his return. Also, not only did Orton return, but he did so in excellent physical condition. It will be great to see what he achieves in his current run with WWE.

