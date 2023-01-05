Did WWE star Cody Rhodes' mom pass away?

The WWE Universe shed a tear with Cody Rhodes as one of his family members took her last breath this Wednesday. AEW star Dustin Rhodes, Cody's brother, broke the news on his social media.

Cody hails from a wrestling family. His father, Virgil Riley Runnels Jr., aka Dusty Rhodes in WWE, was a multi-time champion. His first wife, Sandra Runnels, gave birth to Dustin in 1969. Dusty and Sandra split in 1975 after which the WWE Legend married Michelle Rubio three years later, and Cody Rhodes was born out of wedlock.

Dustin continuously updated fans on Sandra Runnels' health via his social media. She had a long battle with illness since the beginning of 2022 and was hospitalized in February. On December 19, Dustin requested prayers for his mother's well-being. A fan also asked about his mother's condition, to which the former WWE superstar replied "not good."

Cody Rhodes' stepmom was suspected to be dealing with cancer. Although he did not specify the nature of her illness, he assured fans that she is no longer suffering. With a heavy heart, Dustin Rhodes posted a photo of himself holding his mother's hand during her last moments on Twitter and Instagram.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Rest in Heaven. I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain.Rest in Heaven. I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain.❤️Rest in Heaven. https://t.co/xXdbURm0Nn

On December 28, Dustin took to Instagram to vent his grief about his mother's condition. He knew his mother's days were numbered as her health deteriorated.

"My momma doesn't have long and as much as I try to prepare for, we never can. It is hard but the one thing I know is certain, is that God is in control and has her," wrote Dustin Rhodes.

As of writing, Cody Rhodes hasn't reacted to the news of his stepmother's death. He did retweet Dustin's Twitter post asking for prayers from fans all across the globe for Sandra Runnels.

The WWE megastar is currently recovering from an injury he suffered in mid-2022. Rumors suggest that The American Nightmare could return at the Royal Rumble this year.

How did the WWE Universe react to Cody Rhodes' stepmother's death?

The wrestling world expressed its deepest condolences on Sandra Runnels' death. WWE personalities Dan Brooke and Wade Barrett were also among them.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE My thoughts and prayers are being sent your way! I know how much she meant to you! Now you have a guardian Angel with you every step of the way! 🏼 @dustinrhodes I’m so sorry for your loss!My thoughts and prayers are being sent your way! I know how much she meant to you! Now you have a guardian Angel with you every step of the way! @dustinrhodes I’m so sorry for your loss! 💔 My thoughts and prayers are being sent your way! I know how much she meant to you! Now you have a guardian Angel with you every step of the way! 🙏🏼

Velvet Sky @VelVelHoller 🏼 🏼 🏼 @dustinrhodes I’m so sorry for such a precious loss. My most heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. May your Mom rest in eternal peace. @dustinrhodes I’m so sorry for such a precious loss. My most heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. May your Mom rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie 🏻 @dustinrhodes So sorry for you loss. Sending love to you and your family during this hard time @dustinrhodes So sorry for you loss. Sending love to you and your family during this hard time ❤️🙏🏻

Adult film star Kendra Lust, a huge fan of pro wrestling, expressed her grief on Cody and Dustin Rhodes' loss. She was joined by AEW stars Shanna and Red Velvet.

Shanna シャナ @Shannanjii @dustinrhodes So sorry for your loss coach. Sending all my love to you @dustinrhodes So sorry for your loss coach. Sending all my love to you ❤️

While Cody has made ripples in WWE since his grand WrestleMania return last year, Dustin has found moderate success in All Elite Wrestling. His job of putting over superstars while portraying a legitimate babyface is working for Tony Khan’s promotion.

