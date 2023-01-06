Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been two of the most talked-about names in WWE recently. The two dominate the landscape of RAW as members of The Judgment Day.

Dominik betrayed his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle 2022 and later joined the villainous faction. The group instantly became one of the most popular parts of the company's product. Dominik and Rhea have shown incredible chemistry during shows, leading to fans speculating whether the two are romantically linked in real life.

Dominik Mysterio recently posted a photo with an engagement ring. Fans might wonder if he has decided to marry his stablemate.

Did WWE star Dominik Mysterio marry Rhea Ripley?

The answer is an obvious no. The two stars have had an interesting onscreen relationship but aren't seeing each other offscreen.

While the 25-year-old superstar did post a photo of an engagement ring on his finger, it doesn't have any relation to Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to marry his real-life girlfriend, Marie Juliette. Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate him and wish him all the best for his future marriage.

WWE stars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley might marry their soulmates soon

Mysterio and Ripley are currently involved in serious relationships, to say the least.

Dominik has been with his girlfriend for years and has even announced his engagement with her. Before we know it, the two could make it official and marry each other.

The Judgment Day's Eradicator is also involved in a relationship offscreen. Fans might know that she is currently dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews in AEW).

The two publicly announced their relationship back in 2022 but haven't exchanged rings yet. If everything goes well, the two could get engaged and ultimately marry too.

The Eradicator is currently dating Buddy Matthews, but fans might remember that Aalyah Mysterio also had a romantic relationship with the current AEW Superstar. So is Rhea Ripley really dating Aalyah Mysterio's ex-boyfriend? The clear answer is here.

