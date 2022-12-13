Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have portrayed an interesting relationship on WWE RAW since becoming Judgment Day's stablemates. Fans often wonder about the nature of their relationship.

The storyline of Rey Mysterio going against Finn Balor's corrupt faction had become personal to the extent that Rey's entire family was featured in the feud. One such family member was Dominik's sister, Aalyah Mysterio.

A popular backstage segment also featured a brief confrontation between The Eradicator and Aalyah Mysterio. This scene was definitely intentional, and we have the reasons right here.

Is WWE star Rhea Ripley dating Aalyah Mysterio's ex-boyfriend?

The answer is complex. In real life, Rhea Ripley recently started dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews in AEW). Aalyah Mysterio was featured as Murphy's girlfriend during Rey and Dominik Mysterio's 2020 rivalry with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

Keeping things simple, The Eradicator isn't dating Aalyah's real-life ex-boyfriend. Buddy Murphy just happened to be Aalyah Mysterio's onscreen boyfriend for the storyline.

What did Rhea Ripley say when asked about her WWE relationship with Dominik Mysterio?

Fans have been wanting to see Rhea and Dominik as a couple on television. However, that is not what the two stars would likely portray, considering that both are in a relationship with different people offscreen.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Ripley was asked about her relationship with her fellow Judgment Day stablemate. She replied by saying that she did not want to go in-depth about the matter.

“Wouldn’t everyone like to know? But my relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik, okay? So I’m not going to go too in depth with it. " said Rhea Ripley.

She also said that she, much like everyone else, sees a lot in the young star. She believed Dominik Mysterio was living in the shadow of his father, and Judgment Day allowed him to truly unleash his potential.

Hopefully, the two will stay as teammates for a long time and gain huge success in Triple H's company.

