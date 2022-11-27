How did Rhea Ripley describe her relationship with Dominik Mysterio in WWE?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have had a rough start in WWE, but their relationship all changed in September. Although the two are not in an actual relationship behind closed doors, they are pretty close during their appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

Dominik betrayed Rey Mysterio and Edge after their match at Clash at the Castle. Since then, the 25-year-old debuted a much darker look and aligned himself with The Judgment Day. He formed a close bond with The Eradicator who even claimed she was the one who changed him.

Ripley's influence towards the younger Mysterio almost even drove Rey out of WWE, but he was instead placed on the SmackDown brand. The RAW duo also recently paid a visit to Dom's childhood home, where they only caused havoc.

The Judgment Day duo wreaking havoc is something on brand from them. Earlier, Rhea Ripley was asked about her WWE on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, which she claimed was only for them to know and didn't want to go too in-depth with.

“Wouldn’t everyone like to know? But my relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik, okay? So I’m not going to go too in depth with it. But I see a lot in him, like we all do. And I could see that Rey was taking advantage of him and not really giving him the spotlight that he really deserves, where he can blossom and just take charge of his own life. Like he said, he was in his father’s shadow and he couldn’t get out. So we gave him that opportunity.” [H/T 411 Mania]

Rhea Ripley says she and Dominik Mysterio are having fun in WWE

The two Judgment Day members didn't always start as friends, the former NXT Women's Champion even attacked Dominik Mysterio multiple times in the past, but it looks like they are having fun with their current storyline now.

In an interview with the New York Post, Rhea Ripley shared that they are having fun by being a menace to society. She also shared how a simple yet iconic shirt inspired by Eddie Guerrero started it all.

"Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an 'I’m Your Papi' shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Rey on his [25th] anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much."

What do you think about Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen connection? Comment them down below!

