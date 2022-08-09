"You're the baddest B**ch on the planet Papi" - Fans react to Rhea Ripley attacking Dominik on WWE RAW during big match

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has been ruthless since her return on RAW, and Dominik has been her biggest prey on the red brand.

The Nightmare returned during the feud between Judgment Day and Rey Mysterio, instantly targeting the latter's son. She attacked Dominik on every episode this month, and tonight was no different.

Dominik left his father with Edge in the locker after teasing a heel turn and proceeded to disappear from the scene. Later in the night, Rey Mysterio locked horns with Finn Balor in a singles match.

The Prince channeled his inner villain as he mocked Rey by imitating late superstar Eddie Guerrero's iconic moves. The masked legend eventually managed to fight back and gain complete control over the match but was distracted by Ripley appearing with Dominik over her shoulder.

She continued her assault against Domnik until Rey Mysterio stepped out of the ring, ready to intervene. Balor used this to his advantage and capitalized on his opponent's distraction to seal his victory.

Rhea Ripley's fans loved her involvement in the match and praised her attack on Dominik. They stormed her social media accounts to share their appreciation for the spot. However, a few of those responses could be categorized as NSFW.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Rhea Ripley brutally attacking Dominik on RAW.

Kontosone🇬🇷🇮🇱 @Kontosone Rhea Ripley tormenting Dominik Mysterio is one of the best things on TV right now Rhea Ripley tormenting Dominik Mysterio is one of the best things on TV right now

Gibby_G66 @Gibby__666 @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea is having way too much fun with Dom @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea is having way too much fun with Dom 😅

Coach Marv @CoachMarvRake



Dom: WWE: "So Dominic, we've had this idea to have @RheaRipley_WWE obliterate you every week for a while. What do you think?"Dom: WWE: "So Dominic, we've had this idea to have @RheaRipley_WWE obliterate you every week for a while. What do you think?"Dom: https://t.co/3FipNNeGTt

Former champion challenges WWE legend Edge to a match in Toronto

Edge has been focusing on his revenge against Judgment Day as he wishes to destroy the faction he created. Tonight on RAW, Damian Priest challenged his former mentor to a singles match in Toronto.

The two superstars will lock horns in a one-on-one match on RAW two weeks from today. However, that wasn't the only 'challenge' Edge faced on this week's show.

He approached Rey Mysterio and Dominik backstage to apologize for accidentally hitting the latter with a devastating spear last week. Dominik smiled and said it was fine but shocked everyone by shoving the Rated-R Superstar. He was also upset with his father for siding Edge over him. It was an interesting turn of events that teased a potential heel turn for the budding star.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe