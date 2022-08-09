WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Released superstar returns to stalk AJ Styles, new heel puts pressure on former world champion during title match

This week's WWE RAW accounted for a solid show throughout. The creative direction was near flawless, barring a couple of questionable decisions. The show featured massive returns and an impressive title defense. Additionally, Triple H brought back another superstar and ended yet another episode with a cliffhanger.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from the latest RAW episode. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Hit on WWE RAW: AJ Styles

In the main event, AJ Styles and The Miz locked horns in an entertaining no-disqualification match. The two previously brawled during the United States Championship match when the A-Lister tried to help Ciampa against Bobby Lashley. Their altercation led to backstage chaos, and a singles match was booked.

Styles looked like his old, incredible self. Fans evidently missed him in the singles competition, and it was great to see him back in full flow inside the squared circle. Both superstars were greeted with well-deserved "This is Awesome" chants. Ciampa tried to help Miz, but Styles put him through the table.

The Miz was confident about winning the match when he threw a steel chair at Styles just as he was getting in the position for the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles dropped flat on his back after the blow compromised his position mid-air. But he fought back against all odds to deliver a Styles Clash and seal his victory on WWE RAW.

However, Styles' victory celebrations were hijacked by an apparent commotion near the barricade. Security was trying to keep a 'fan' from jumping the barricade. A closer inspection revealed that the man in the black hoodie was Dexter Lumis. The previously released star is back in WWE, and it will be interesting to see where this storyline goes from here.

#2. Hit on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley

Ciampa fought multiple battles to win his shot at the United States Championship on WWE RAW. He challenged Bobby Lashley for his gold on tonight's show, and the two superstars delivered brilliant performances. Both superstars looked equally strong, and The All Mighty's victory showed everyone exactly why he holds the gold.

This feud had a limited build-up, but Ciampa's compelling promo added much more excitement on WWE RAW. He backed his words by pushing the champion to his limits. Lashley was seemingly at a disadvantage on more than one occasion, but fought valiantly. Lashley ultimately used the devastating Hurt Lock submission to retain his title.

Ciampa deserves credit for making the most of the opportunities he has received on WWE RAW in the Triple H regime. It wasn't the right time to have him win the title, but it undoubtedly helped establish him as a genuine threat on the red brand's roster. Interestingly, Ciampa used the Gargano Escape in hopes of dethroning the champion, hinting at a much-awaited surprise return.

#3. Hit on WWE RAW: Seth Rollins

Last week, Angelo Dawkins took offense to Seth Rollins' actions as The Architect intentionally tried to injure Montez Ford after their match on WWE RAW. The Street Profits member locked horns with Rollins in a match tonight, hoping to get revenge. Unfortunately for him, Rollins was well-prepared.

There were moments when Rollins looked like he was caught off-guard, but he fought back brilliantly to regain control. The match ended with Rollins picking up a victory to seemingly end the brief rivalry with the Street Profits. However, the former tag team champion might still prove to be a thorn in his side somewhere down the line.

Angelo Dawkins has massively stepped up his game in light of recent claims about Montez Ford potentially pursuing a singles run in WWE. It is evident that the Street Profits have no intention of going their separate ways, at least for now.

#4. Flop/Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor in a repetitive match

The ongoing feud between Judgment Day and The Mysterios led to a singles match between Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio tonight. The two superstars have locked horns previously on RAW, causing them to grow more familiar with each other's in-ring prowess. This led to an entertaining, albeit repetitive, in-ring bout.

Balor and Rey Mysterio took turns dominating the high-paced match. Both superstars were creative in their offenses and left little-to-no room for mistakes.

At one point, Rey Mysterio was in complete control when Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley walked out with a brutalized Dominik. Watching his son being victimized on the other end of the ramp distracted Rey Mysterio long enough for Finn Balor to recover and capitalize.

He pulled his opponent back inside the ring and launched a series of vicious maneuvers to seal his victory. It was a much-needed win for Judgment Day, given how they have struggled to assert their claims of being a dominant heel faction. It's high time for them to move on to a different rivalry, but it appears that won't happen at least until next month, especially after Edge's return and involvement.

Thus, the creative team needs to add interesting surprises to this rivalry to keep it from becoming monotonous.

What did you think of this week's WWE RAW. Let us know in the comments section below.

