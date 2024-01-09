Did WWE star reveal major Damian Priest botch on RAW? What you probably missed

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a heated segment from Drew McIntyre. However, later on, things escalated to new levels when CM Punk joined the chat with the Scottish Warrior. Besides furnishing a heated promo war, McIntyre may also have botched the current status of Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract.

This alleged botch took place when McIntyre was discussing how he felt after another failed attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scotsman even said he believes that he needs to take a hiatus to focus on his priorities and then come back again. Further, he started blaming Damian Priest as the culprit behind his loss.

Drew pointed out how Judgment Day's interference in the match cost him the world title against Seth Rollins. The former Royal Rumble winner said that Damian Priest had cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the match and caused him to lose.

However, despite interfering along with Dominik Mysterio at RAW: Day 1, Priest never cashed in his MITB briefcase on the show. So, the reference to the Archer of Infamy seemed to be botched by Drew McIntyre.

Even just after this, the Judgment Day members appeared on the show, with Damian still holding the briefcase, eventually confirming McIntyre's botch.

What happened between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk on RAW

After blaming Priest for his loss, the Scottish Warrior started targeting CM Punk, stating that he might need to follow Punk's pattern of leaving the company for nine years to get a major reception in WWE. This resulted in CM Punk's arrival on the show and a heated confrontation between the two. The Best in the World stated that how he is known as the guy for talking, but not McIntyre.

Further, the Scotsman shared the story of an incident that had occurred when the Voice of the Voiceless held the WWE Championship in his previous run. Drew disclosed that at the time, Punk referred to himself as the locker room leader in the company.

Drew also mentioned Randy Orton, claiming that the Viper failed to give him the advice he wanted due to the inner demons inside him. He also stated that CM Punk is a demon himself.

After things got heated, the RAW segment concluded with the Second City Saint contending that he would win this year's Royal Rumble match and go on to the main event of WrestleMania 40.