Did WWE stars attend Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement? All you need to know

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement has broken the internet. Mami took to social media yesterday to announce her engagement to the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Fans might be wondering if the couple invited any of their friends and family to their engagement.

To answer the question, no. Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement was supposedly kept private until the WWE Women’s World Champion broke the news with their engagement picture on social media herself.

Matthews and Ripley have known each other for quite some time. The two were part of WWE’s developmental system, NXT, before making their main roster debut several years apart. The former Buddy Murphy had a head start on the main roster.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2022. Matthews has previously dated former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Ripley, on the other hand, dated indie wrestler Demitri Jackson. They broke up a few years ago.

It is worth mentioning that Ripley and Matthews’ engagement garnered great reactions from within the pro wrestling world. The couple’s social media pages were flooded with congratulatory messages.

Cathy Kelley had a hilarious reaction to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement sent the pro wrestling world into a frenzy. WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley also reacted to Ripley’s engagement. Here’s what the 34-year-old had to say:

Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley welp looks like i need to go on another vacation

For those unaware, Kelley and Ripley’s on-screen relationship was going smoothly until the former got transferred to SmackDown. Mami then focused her attention on WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, who called the champion “tremendously charming.”

Mami’s move led Kelley to change her bio and refer to herself as "Ripley's ex." It remains to be seen if the duo will reunite on Monday Night RAW somewhere down the line.

