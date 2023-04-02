Did WWE subtly hint at retired star's comeback to the ring after nine years at WrestleMania 39?

Night One of WrestleMania 39 was an extravaganza affair. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated the Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in the main event. Meanwhile, multiple other notable incidents occurred at the event, including Corey Graves seemingly teasing a return to the squared circle.

The 39-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2011. While he is a commentator now, Graves was an active wrestler during his initial years with the company. However, he had to hang up his boots in 2014 due to concussion issues.

Graves was on the commentary desk for this year's WrestleMania when Pat McAfee made his return to WWE programming. The former wrestler, however, wasn't a fan of McAfee's return and revealed that he challenged the latter to a match last year. He also added that he wasn't cleared by the medical team for the supposed match.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Corey's animosity towards Pat McAfee planted the seeds for a future match between the two. If cleared to wrestle, this could be Corey Graves' first match in over nine years. He was last seen inside the squared circle in April 2014 when he took on Troy McClain.

Pat McAfee defeated The Miz at WWE WrestleMania 39

Pat McAfee has been associated with WWE since 2018. While he has been a color commentator for most of his stint, the former punter has competed inside the squared circle a few times.

McAfee has not featured much in WWE programming over the last few months. The 35-year-old returned for a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble, where he joined Cole and Corey Graves on commentary.

McAfee returned yet again at WrestleMania 39, challenging The Miz to a match. The bout was made official by Snoop Dogg, who is the co-host of the event. The former punter won the match in under four minutes, with San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle providing an assist.

McAfee was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2022, where he defeated Baron Corbin. The 35-year-old also competed twice at last year's WrestleMania. While he managed to defeat Austin Theory in the first match, he was on the losing end of his match against Vince McMahon.

