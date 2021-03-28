Did WWE Superstar John Cena make an appearance in Hannah Montana?

Hannah Montana was one of the most commercially successful American sitcoms of all time. It had many guest stars, some of whom were in WWE. The show was about a teenage girl, Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus), who lived two different lives. By the late 2000s, the show had become a sensation among youth worldwide.

remembering the episode of hannah montana that the rock was in — darla (@_darlabrown) May 9, 2020

Many different celebrities made guest appearances during its four seasons. Former WWE Superstar The Rock had a cameo role during the second season of the show. However, The Brahma Bull wasn't the only WWE Superstar to appear on Hannah Montana.

WWE Superstar John Cena also made a Guest Appearance in Hannah Montana.

Cena at No Mercy 2017

John Cena made a guest appearance in the seventh episode of Hannah Montana's fourth season. The episode aired on 12 September 2010. In this episode, Jackson Stewart (Miley's brother) tries to read 'To Kill A Mockingbird'. Jackson gets a copy of the book from his love interest, Siena.

Jackson doesn't like reading but wants to impress her. A big WWE fan, he starts checking out his favorite wrestling magazines instead of reading the book.

WWE NEWS: John Cena guest stars on "Hannah Montana" - Singer/actress Miley Cyrus has her fair share of devoted fans,... http://ow.ly/18WlGz — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2010

While Jackson is going through the pages, John Cena comes out of the magazine. The Cenation Leader then gives him a painful introduction to the benefits of reading.

He tells him about the joyous experiences of reading while beating him all over the place. Cena also performs the Attitude Adjustment (his wrestling finisher) on Jackson. Jackson then wakes up from his terrifying dream, realizing that it was just his imagination.

Advertisement

He feels horrified by this experience and starts reading the book but later changes his mind again. It was an entertaining episode, filled with light-hearted comedy.

John Cena is now a part-timer in WWE.

John Cena is no longer an active WWE Superstar. He has left wrestling on a full-time basis to pursue a career in Hollywood. However, he still makes special appearances during the WrestleMania season. His most recent WWE outing came at WrestleMania 36 where he faced Bray Wyatt in a bizarre Firefly Funhouse Match.