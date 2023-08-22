Did WWE tease Kevin Owens' replacement on RAW? What you might have missed!

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens returned to the red brand as he attacked The Judgment Day to open the show. Later in the main event, Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes to face Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Priest. Many in the WWE Universe looked forward to witnessing this match.

In a good back-and-forth contest, the team of Owens, Zayn, and Rhodes triumphed over The Judgment Day. This was a good look for the trio, especially for Owens, who was returning from injury. However, there seems to be one small problem.

After the match, Owens seems to have gotten injured yet again. While this will need confirmation, WWE already appears to have teased a replacement if that's the case.

If Owens needs time to recover, it looks like Cody Rhodes will team up with Sami Zayn to defend the Tag Team Championship.

Expand Tweet

This scenario could be similar to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. While Owens' injury is mere speculation based on how he looked after his match on RAW, the WWE Universe will hope to see him remain fit and compete regularly.

Wrestling journalist slams rumors of Kevin Owens retiring

Apart from the news of Kevin Owens' injury and return, the 39-year-old's WWE contract expiring is another important issue that has grabbed the headlines. Many believe once Owens' contract is up, he might either go to AEW or retire. However, a wrestling journalist recently shunned the rumor of Owens retiring.

Recently, Dave Meltzer commented that he couldn't imagine a situation where Kevin Owens wouldn't get a renewal from WWE. The wrestling journalist also spoke about the possibility of AEW signing Owens. Shunning the rumors of Owens retiring, Meltzer said:

''Owens, when he signed his three-year deal 18 months ago was one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the company. I can’t imagine he won’t get a renewal. If AEW gets a strong next TV deal and that’s not a lock with the rapidly changing state of television, one would think Owens could get a great deal there as well so unless he wants out because his body is giving out, I can’t see his career being over any time soon."

Once Owens' contract is up, it will be interesting to see what the 39-year-old does with his future. Over the years, Kevin Owens has been an integral part of WWE. If he chooses to stay with the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see what he achieves.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot