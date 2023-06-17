Did young WWE tag team botch on SmackDown? Slip up you missed

The latest edition of SmackDown saw the emergence of new contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Pretty Deadly won a gauntlet match to earn their shot for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The young tag team also botched their promo after the match.

Kit Wilson botched the name of the championships by referring to them as "unified" instead of "undisputed" tag team title belts. For those who didn’t watch, the duo defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland in the opening contest of SmackDown this week. They will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team titles two weeks from this Friday.

Sheamus and Holland had survived the Street Profits, The Good Brothers, LWO, and Hit Row before they were taken out by Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince claimed they survived the whole gauntlet match even though they had only fought during the last minutes of the match.

Pretty Deadly were drafted to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2023. They are former two-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They also captured the NXT Tag Team Championships after they arrived at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to join Shawn Michaels-led NXT. It remains to be seen if they will make history on the June 30, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

Two title matches set for go-home SmackDown for Money in the Bank 2023

WWE has so far booked two title matches for the go-home edition of the blue brand for Money in the Bank. It was announced last week that Asuka will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair on June 30, 2023.

The Queen had interrupted the Empress of Tomorrow’s championship belt reveal ceremony to call her shot. Asuka tried to take out Charlotte with a mist, but the 14-time world champion ducked in the nick of time and took out her opponent with a big boot.

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank will also feature the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. The fight will feature the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Pretty Deadly. Who will walk out as champions? Only time will tell.

