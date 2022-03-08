5 directions for The Street Profits heading into WrestleMania

WrestleMania is getting closer and taking shape faster than ever. Matches are being booked, angles are being created, and many superstars are looking to book themselves at the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, not everyone has direction heading into Mania. Many superstars and teams find themselves spinning their wheels at this moment in time. With the Show of Shows closer than ever, it is imperative they find something to do soon.

Among these superstars are The Street Profits. The fun-loving tag team currently has no match at WrestleMania. They are always in the mix for the RAW Tag Team titles but have to deal with other teams above them in the pecking order.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are elite in-ring performers and deserve a spot on the card. The two-time WWE Tag Champions are currently vying for a championship opportunity to appear on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are five directions for The Street Profits heading into WrestleMania.

#5 On our list of potential directions for The Street Profits heading into WrestleMania: They become the new No.1 contenders for the tag team titles

The Profits are looking to return to the top of the mountain

The current RAW Tag Team title scene sees RK-Bro as champions. Randy Orton and Riddle knocked off Alpha Academy and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to take the titles on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

With Rollins and Owens unlikely to compete for the championship again, it will probably be Alpha Academy in prime position for a rematch. The Profits could crash the party, reminding the new champions that they have beaten them before and could do so again. They could become number one contenders by knocking off Gable and Otis to challenge RK-Bro at WrestleMania.

#4 They could contest a multi-team match

What’s better than a normal tag team match? A multi-team match, of course.

With RK-Bro reigning at the top of the tag team division, they are the team to beat. Rather than having one challenger step up to them, WWE could have two or more teams do so.

The recent triple-threat tag team championship match was hailed by fans and critics for its non-stop action and exquisite in-ring action. It is a winning formula in pro-wrestling and one that WWE could turn to again at WrestleMania.

#3 They could venture to SmackDown to seek new challengers

There are always fresh challengers on the blue side of WWE

The Street Profits currently find themselves in a tag team division that is busy at the moment. The one on SmackDown, however, is a different story. The Usos are destroying every team on the blue brand at the moment and don’t have worthy challengers heading into WrestleMania.

Given the history between the two teams, a date at WrestleMania could be the ideal program. There is also some unfinished business between the duos, and that could be settled once and for all.

#2 They could enter the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle, Royal

Dawkins and Ford could find themselves in the annual battle royal

If there really is nothing to do with the Profits, an entry into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is the next best thing for them. Vying for a prestigious singles trophy, the duo could fight other superstars and themselves in the match.

While we don’t think Dawkins or Ford will end up winning the whole thing, they could serve fans with a few cool spots in the match before their inevitable eliminations.

#1 They could go their separate ways in a shock development

No tag team lasts forever in WWE. At some point in time, The Street Profits will suffer the same fate. What if the trigger were to be pulled now?

Dawkins and Ford are both talented wrestlers who would do well in singles competition. Whether the tag team breakup happens by mutual consent or due to a heel turn, it could give us a good match at WrestleMania.

What do you think the Street Profits should do at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha