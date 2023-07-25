Dirty Dom and 3 other 'Dirty' wrestlers - Former WWE Tag Team Champion, popular personality

WWE and pro wrestling, in general, are as much about showmanship and flamboyant as they are about physical contact. While it is a very dangerous industry, it takes character, personality, and intriguing stories to draw interest on a major level.

Pro wrestlers rarely become successful by being common or shy. It takes boastful and over-the-top personalities to make it big. With their larger-than-life presence, many WWE Superstars and other pro wrestlers end up with exciting nicknames. These special monikers either explain their character or stick out in fans' minds.

Given the thousands and thousands of wrestlers who have performed in the industry for over a century, uniqueness is rare. Most nicknames have been stolen, adopted, or recycled over time. The Nature Boy isn't just Ric Flair; it was also a nickname for Buddy Rogers and Buddy Landel, for example.

This article will look at one nickname in particular that has become noteworthy due to a well-known modern star adopting it. Who are the four wrestlers who have used the Dirty name?

#4. Dominik Mysterio is the latest star to use the nickname

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is a member of the Monday Night RAW brand, but he's recently appeared on both NXT and Friday Night SmackDown. Ex-Con Dom captured the North American Championship just last week.

The talented performer is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He even held tag team gold with his legendary dad. Today, he runs with Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day.

Of the four stars on this list, Dominik is by far the youngest and, thus, the latest to adopt the Dirty nickname. He is bringing the unique title to an entirely new generation. Given his slimy behavior on-screen, the new moniker is certainly fitting.

#3. Dutch Mantell may be the best remembered

Dutch Mantell is likely the best-known personality to use the Dirty nickname. He broke into wrestling back in 1972 and had a long in-ring career. He eventually shifted to managing and working behind the scenes on the creative end of the industry.

The legendary figure appeared in WWE on a few occasions. In the 1990s, he was known as Uncle Zebekiah and managed the Blu Brothers and Justin "Hawk" Bradshaw. He later returned as Zeb Colter, overlooking Cesaro, Jack Swagger, and even Alberto Del Rio.

Today, Dirty Dutch Mantell is well known for his various podcasts. One such show is Smack Talk, which can be found here on Sportskeeda. Whether fans agree or disagree with the legend's opinions, he's always entertaining.

#2. Dick Murdoch is a former WWE Tag Team Champion

Dirty Dick Murdoch is a name many WWE fans may not remember, but he was crucial in wrestling history. He first broke into the business nearly 60 years ago, in 1965, under the name Ron Carson.

He wrestled in various promotions throughout the decades until his death in 1996. Murdoch appeared at the 1995 WWE Royal Rumble and even tried his hand at agenting before passing.

Unfortunately, Murdoch's legacy is shrouded in controversy. Some wrestling personalities have claimed that Dick was racist. While others have disputed the claims, it is a serious and unfortunate mark on his legacy.

#1. Dick Slater used the name

Dirty Dick Slater broke into professional wrestling back in 1972. He was initially trained in the Florida territory thanks to the legendary Graham family. He later moved on to Georgia Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling.

Slater spent about a year with WWE from 1986 to 1987. Soon after, he returned to the South and began working in World Championship Wrestling. While in WCW, he injured his back, ultimately ending his active in-ring career as a full-time competitor.

Unfortunately, the talented star passed away on October 18, 2018. The WWE first broke the news but was later confirmed by Ric Flair and Les Thatcher. Like many stars of his era, he's remembered for his outrageous antics outside of the ring beyond just his pro wrestling talent.

