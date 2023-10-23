Dirty Dom reaches a new low, massive betrayal? 3 possible finishes for Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Crown Jewel 2023 is poised to be another highly anticipated premium live event, featuring blockbuster matches. The show will also host a United States Championship match, with Rey Mysterio defending his title in a first-ever singles match against Logan Paul.

Both Rey and The Maverick have a history dating back to WrestleMania 38, where Logan emerged victorious over Mysterio in a tag team match. Since the announcement of this match, fans have already been eagerly anticipating the outcome of this title showdown. With that being said, let's explore three possible endings for Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

#3. Dominik Mysterio costs Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023

One of the possible outcomes of this US title match might see Dominik Mysterio reach a new low by costing his father, Rey Mysterio, at the Crown Jewel PLE. Both Dominik and Rey share a troubled history, as Dirty Dom turned on his father and eventually joined up The Judgment Day. Interestingly, Logan Paul had previously expressed his desire to form an alliance with the Judgment Day member.

A potential scenario that might unfold could see Dominik attacking Rey Mysterio during his match, leading to The Maverick winning the US title. This could further lead to another match between the former father-son tag team champions at next year's WrestleMania.

#2. Jake Paul might assist Logan Paul in becoming the new US Champion

Another possible outcome of Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul could involve Jake Paul making his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion to assist his brother. Last year, Jake made his WWE debut by aiding The Maverick against the Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

This year, the company might again involve Jake in the match of the YouTube Sensation by having him assist Logan against Mysterio, ultimately leading to The Maverick becoming the new United States Champion at Crown Jewel. This ending also seemingly protects Rey Mysterio despite losing his US title.

#1. Rey Mysterio retains his title with a clean victory at Crown Jewel

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the most impressive stars in the history of WWE, and the likelihood of him retaining his championship with a clean victory is high. One potential reason behind the company booking the match between Logan and Rey might be to add some dream matches to the Crown Jewel 2023 card rather than having Logan become the US Champion.

It is important to note that The Maverick is also a part-timer in the company, which makes it hard to imagine that WWE would put their US title on a star who does not regularly appear on television. Rey retaining his US title at Crown Jewel would pave the way for more anticipated feuds for the championship, including a potential clash between Carlito and Mysterio.

