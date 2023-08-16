"We could go further than him and Rhea" - 28-year-old WWE Superstar wants to team up with Dominik Mysterio

A 28-year-old WWE Superstar wants to form a tag team with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

Logan Paul has become one of the most despised superstars in the company by the WWE Universe. The popular YouTuber portrays a heel on television and stole a victory at WWE SummerSlam. Paul used brass knuckles to defeat former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet at the premium live event in Detroit on August 5th.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul claimed that he wants to form a tag team with Dominik Mysterio because of how much heat he is getting from the WWE Universe. Mysterio is barely able to utter a word during The Judgment Day's promos due to the crowd loudly booing him. Paul suggested that the two would be the most hated team of all time if they joined forces.

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," said Logan Paul.

Paul then claimed that he could take the 26-year-old superstar to greater heights than Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

“That’s the only issue. But I’m sure I could fit my way in there. Honestly, I don’t know, maybe me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea," he added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE star Dominik Mysterio shows off new tattoo

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently got a new tattoo for himself.

Mysterio captured the North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee. It was Dirty Dom's first-ever singles championship in WWE. He had previously won the Tag Team Championship with his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Kris Kasino Tattoos shared a photo on Instagram of himself and the Judgment Day member. He also included a video of Mysterio's new tattoo as seen in the Instagram post below.

The Judgment Day is currently the most dominant faction on RAW, but there has been some underlying tension within the group since Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio eventually breaks away from the group sometime down the line.

