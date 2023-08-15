Dominik Mysterio shows off his new tattoo

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently got himself a new tattoo. Taking to Instagram, Mysterio's tattoo artist shared photos and videos of his fresh ink.

Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He won the title by dethroning Wes Lee and ending his historic title reign. This was Dom's first-ever singles championship victory.

Taking to Instagram, Kris Kasino Tattoos shared a photo featuring himself and Dominik. He also shared a video of the North American Champion's new tattoo.

Check out the Instagram post:

Logan Paul recently opened up about Dominik Mysterio and his admiration for him

Logan Paul recently opened up about his admiration for Dominik Mysterio. During a recent interview with The Stephen A. Smith Show, Paul was asked which superstar he admired the most.

In response, Paul mentioned Dominik and also briefly spoke about his feud with Rey Mysterio. The Maverick said:

"Well, there's a person who's actually active right now. Who I admire. His heel tendencies and he goes by the name of Dominik Mysterio. He's Rey Mysterio's son and he got a feud with his dad and it worked. The audience ate it up like they hate this guy now. I think it actually might be real hatred."

Paul added:

"Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can't get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him. He cannot speak, he cannot cut promos. That's where I want to be. I want to be so hated that I can't talk when I enter the venue."

In recent weeks, Mysterio has appeared mostly on WWE NXT. However, he has also defended the North American Championship on the main roster since beating Wes Lee for it.

