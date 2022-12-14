Who is WWE Superstar Amari Miller?

Amari Miller is someone from NXT worth keeping an eye on. Out of everyone on the show's women's roster, she stands out as someone who could do bits in the future.

Like many others before her, Miller took the long route to WWE. Before wrestling in her current place of work, she was mixing it up in the independent scene. She performed on EVOLVE and made a name for herself, enough for WWE to sign her up.

Under the ring name Amari Miller, she made her NXT debut on the June 8, 2021, episode, losing a match to Mercedes Martinez. Three months later, she scored her first singles victory in the company, defeating the formidable Cora Jade on the September 3, 2021, episode of 205 Live.

2021 saw the Kansas City native wrestle multiple matches on NXT and 205 Live. This year, she upped her game and put many wrestling fans on notice. She has faced the likes of Alba Fyre, Elektra Lopez, and Sol Ruca and has looked impressive every time.

WWE's thoughts on Amari Miller

Like us, WWE believes in the Amari Miller hype. She has quite the profile on WWE's official website, with the company praising her in-ring work and attitude and drawing attention to her connections with crowds.

"Quickly becoming a fan favorite inside the NXT Arena, the bubbly competitor typically bounds to the squared circle while singing and dancing to her upbeat theme song. Whether she’s purposely luring her opponents into a false sense of security is a question only she can answer, however, as the intriguing newcomer boasts an aggressive attack that features a wicked snapmare and a high-impact knee strike." [H/T wwe.com]

Miller's rivalry with fellow newcomer Valentina Feroz is arguably our favorite work of hers. Both superstars made the most of their opportunity and proved to the WWE Universe that they have a bright future ahead of them. We can't wait to see what 2023 brings for her.

