Divorced wrestling couple to reunite in WWE after 6 years? Exploring the possibility 

One of the most common terms in WWE and wrestling is "never say never." This phrase could certainly apply to a potential reunion that CJ Perry (fka Lana) teased on social media earlier this week.

Ad

The 39-year-old reacted to a post online which showcased her ex-husband Miro (fka Rusev) and former client in AEW, Andrade, with the post pointing out the fact that their final match in All Elite Wrestling was against each other at World's End in 2023.

This was confirmed as Miro's final AEW match after it was announced that his contract there had ended. With the Bulgarian's contract ending, fans wonder if a return to World Wrestling Entertainment may be on the cards. Rusev and Lana were last together in WWE in 2019.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Perry and Miro separating in real life, the pair seem to be on good terms. Since both are now free agents, a return to WWE as an on-screen pair would certainly be welcome.

Former champion reacts to former AEW star's WWE debut

With Miro potentially on his way back to WWE, another former AEW star made his shocking debut in World Wrestling Entertainment this week, with Ricky Starks making a surprise appearance on NXT.

Ad

With this move shocking those both in and out of the wrestling world, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez gave her thoughts on Starks' arrival whilst speaking to FOX News.

"It was awesome. I have known Ricky Starks since I was literally 15 years old. He came up in Texas as I did, so we definitely ran into each other a lot. I didn’t even know he was going to be there. I didn’t even see him walk out into the crowd. I saw it on the TV screen with everybody else and that made me so happy because he’s awesome. He’s such a great person and I think he deserves everything."

Ad

With Starks now in WWE, he joins an ever-growing list of performers who have had spells in AEW and are now either returning to World Wrestling Entertainment or making their debuts for the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback