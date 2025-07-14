Do Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have real-life heat with each other? What we know

WWE Evolution II made headlines with all the action that unfolded throughout the show, including the massive fatal 4-way match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, where Raquel Rodriguez pinned Sol Ruca to retain the titles and walk out of the historic night as the Tag Team Champions yet again.

One of the challengers in the match was the duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, with the unlikely duo showing signs of pairing up as a tag team for the past few weeks. While both women have made it clear, in kayfabe, that they are not friends, their tag team could do wonders for the division.

Considering this, fans have been questioning if there is any real-life heat between the women. However, there is nothing other than the kayfabe comment that they are not friends to prove any real-life heat between the women. Rather, the two might actually be friends with each other in real life, and that can be evidenced by some videos that have been making the rounds on the internet over the years.

During their photoshoot backstage ahead of Evolution, both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were seen playing with the latter’s daughter, Hendrix, which makes it quite evident that there is no real-life heat between them. In fact, it seems the two have formed a friendship behind the scenes, which will hopefully grow following their recent storyline as a tag team. Fans will have to wait for one of the two women to comment on their relationship to get all the questions answered.

A veteran addressed WWE’s decision to pair Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

The unlikely duo of Alixa Bliss and Charlotte Flair has made headlines over the past few weeks, and their performance at Evolution was nothing less than incredible. However, WWE’s plan to pair the two massive names ahead of the all-women’s premium live event has been questioned by fans.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed the same during a recent edition of BroDown, where he stated that he was confused over WWE’s decision to pair the women. The veteran stated that there was no story between it to hook the fans.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [14:53 onwards]

Following their loss at Evolution II, time will tell if both women will continue to showcase as a tag team in the future.

