Do Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton like each other in real life? Likely truth revealed

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Apr 08, 2025 08:44 GMT
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair [Image Credit: WWE.com]

During their promo last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went off. The verbal exchange went a little too far when the two stars took personal shots at each other. While Stratton dragged Flair's three divorces, The Queen claimed that Tiffany's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, is in her DMs. This caused fans to wonder if there was a rift between the two stars in real life.

The short answer is YES! Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair do have real-life heat that formed very recently. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that tensions have been brewing between The Buff Barbie and The Queen for the last two weeks, which is why it was reflected during their promo battle on SmackDown.

Although WWE stars usually play a character throughout their feud in on-screen storylines. However, in real life, there are no hard feelings between them. Well, that is in most cases. However, in the case of Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, things have taken an unexpectedly wild turn.

Although Dave Meltzer's report suggests friction, neither of the two superstars revealed anything about the controversy. As their rivalry continues to unfold, many will be watching closely to see if this personal edge evolves into a deeper conflict or remains a part of their WWE narrative.

Has Tiffany Stratton considered Charlotte Flair her idol before the recent controversy?

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair is a dream match that the WWE Universe has long waited to see. The two superstars have a lot of similarities, and they are often compared with each other. However, long before The Buff Barbie made her main roster debut, she considered The Queen her idol.

During her interviews in 2023, Tiffany Stratton disclosed that the former Women's Champion had a significant influence on her career. Speaking on Under The Ring, The Center of the Universe admitted that Flair's iconic corkscrew moonsault sparked her interest in gymnastics and, later on, professional wrestling.

Later, Flair mentioned that Tiffany confessed to considering Charlotte her role model. Here's what The Queen said on The Michael Kay Show in 2023:

"There is a future star, I mean she’s a star now, her name is Tiffany Stratton. She’s like, ‘It’s because of you I wanted to become a wrestler’ and I’m like, ‘Hold on, I’m not that old Tiffany, please don’t say that in interviews’ [laughs] But she’s that young... I don’t think about it all the time, but I got to meet Tiffany privately one day and we were just talking and I was just blown away by the impact I left on her and it felt really special.” [H/T Fightful]
Thus, it is safe to say that Charlotte Flair was Stratton's role model for the majority of her career in professional wrestling. However, when the two stars faced off, things took a different turn, sparking their ongoing feud.

It will be interesting to see how the situation progresses in the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.

