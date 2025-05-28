Do Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley hate each other in real life? Exploring their relationship outside the squared circle

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are fierce rivals on WWE TV. However, they used to be a tag team in the past, known as Liv 4 Brutality. At WrestleMania 38 Night Two, Liv 4 Brutality challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. However, the former Sasha Banks and Naomi won the match, with Morgan taking the pin.

The duo faced the champions for the title on the April 18, 2022, edition of RAW in a losing cause. Following that, Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan, ending their alliance. In July 2023, The Eradicator put The Miracle Kid on the shelf for a considerable period due to a shoulder injury following a brutal assault ahead of their scheduled singles match. Liv made her grand return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

She went on to launch the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour after WrestleMania XL, taking Mami's Women's World Title, her spot in The Judgment Day, and her Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio, away from the Australian. The rivalry culminated with Ripley dethroning Morgan earlier this year. Given the on-screen bad blood between the two, fans wonder if they hate each other in real life. The short answer to this question is "No."

In an earlier interview with TV Insider, Ripley opened up about his relationship with The Miracle Kid, revealing that she and Liv often have a good laugh backstage. She also called Liv ''really funny!'' Interestingly, the RAW Superstars recently spent time together at Natalya's birthday party.

“We normally have a good laugh. She is really funny. We just do dumb stuff together. From taking a photo and seeing how she looks like a little demon to laughing for 30 minutes—I’m not lying, in tears, on the ground, laughing from just one photo. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley feud ended earlier this year

After feuding for the better part of 2024, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley finally headed in different directions earlier this year. The Eradicator dethroned The Miracle Kid as Women's World Champion on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, to end the rivalry.

However, Rhea dropped the title to IYO SKY in March and has failed to regain it since. Meanwhile, Liv is currently in her fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

