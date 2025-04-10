Liv Morgan breaks character; reveals one BIG favor she did for WWE star Rhea Ripley 8 years ago

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is no longer in a feud with Rhea Ripley after losing the Women's World Championship on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this year. That being said, during a recent appearance at a major event, The Judgment Day star briefly broke her heel character to claim a major thing about Mami. The 30-year-old revealed one favor she did for the Australian eight years ago.

Rhea Ripley signed with the company in October 2017 and started featuring on the NXT brand. By that time, Liv Morgan was on the verge of moving to the main roster, having signed with the promotion in 2014. Given that Liv spent more time on the developmental brand, she was senior to The Eradicator in the locker room.

During an interview with CNN-News18 at the media tour in Mumbai, India, to promote WWE's move to Netflix, The Miracle Kid revealed that she gifted her locker to Rhea Ripley when she moved to the main roster because the 28-year-old did not have one. Liv Morgan also stated that she recognized the Australian's potential for stardom early on and was correct in her assessment.

"I've spent a lot of time with Rhea [Ripley] during NXT. I don't know if you know this, but when I got called up, I actually gave Rhea my locker. I was like, 'Here my young [sic], you can have my locker,' because she didn't even have a locker. [sic] But I did always know that Rhea was going to be a star. I just always knew; I just saw it in her; I knew that she was going to be a star, and I'm so smart, and I was right," she said. [From 12:33 to 13:02]

Liv Morgan sent a heartwarming message to fellow WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio turned 28 on April 5, 2025. His on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, sent him a heartfelt birthday message on social media.

Taking to X (FKA Twitter), The Guerita claimed her ''Daddy'' Dom was the most gorgeous, hardworking man in WWE. The former Women's World Champion called him the greatest "Mysterio" of all time.

"Happiest Birthday to the most gorgeous and hard working man in WWE…. The greatest Mysterio of alllllllllllll time… My Daddy Dom 😘🎉✨@DomMysterio35."

Only time will tell if Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, will retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Their opponents will be decided via a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match this Friday on SmackDown.

Please credit CNN-News18 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

