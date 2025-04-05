"My Daddy Dom" - Liv Morgan sends loving message to Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan sent a heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio on social media. Today, the former NXT North American Champion is celebrating his 28th birthday.
On the Road to WrestleMania 41, Mysterio and Morgan traveled to India for the WWE on Netflix event. The on-screen couple chatted with numerous content creators, influencers, and interviewers to promote the company's move to the Netflix streaming service.
On April 5, 2025, The Latino Cheat turned 28. His onscreen girlfriend and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan sent him a loving birthday message on X/Twitter:
"Happiest Birthday to the most gorgeous and hard working man in WWE…. The greatest Mysterio of alllllllllllll time… My Daddy Dom 😘🎉✨@DomMysterio35."
Liv Morgan opens up about one thing she finds attractive about WWE star Dominik Mysterio
During the on-screen couple's trip to Mumbai, India, The Judgment Day stars sat for a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. In the interview, The Miracle Kid spoke about what drew her to Daddy Dom.
She said that she found it attractive that after going to prison, Mysterio transitioned to that lifestyle, emerging improved in every aspect. She believed Dominik Mysterio's ability to become better, stronger, smarter, and wiser after incarceration was appealing, noting that prison could not break him:
"That's not necessarily why I found him attractive, but do I find it attractive that he went to prison and he just transitioned to that lifestyle and he came out better, stronger, smarter, wiser?" Morgan said. "I think that is so attractive. He went to prison and came out a more powerful man. Prison cannot take him. I think prison would eat you up, but prison could not take Daddy Dom."
Check out the video below for her comments:
So far, neither Judgment Day star is on the match card for The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to compete at WrestleMania 41.