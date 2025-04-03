Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio show off new look following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are one of the most prominent on-screen couples in WWE history. While the duo has been dealing with dissension within the Judgment Day over the last few weeks, they were recently seen rocking a new look during their visit to India.

Liv and Dom made their alliance official at SummerSlam last year, where Dirty Dom helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. The duo has been together since then, with the female star now a part of the Judgment Day. However, things have looked shaky within the group in the last few weeks, with Liv, Dom, and Raquel Rodriguez seemingly at odds with Finn Balor.

Amid the dissension, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio traveled to India after this week's RAW to promote WWE on Netflix. The duo was seen rocking Indian attire in the images posted by the Netflix India account. They posed around several notable places in Mumbai.

Netflix became the streaming partner for the global juggernaut at the start of the year. Indian fans can also now watch WWE on Netflix, as all the content is now available on the OTT platform.

Liv Morgan's WWE partner says they are going to break up eventually

Aside from Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan also shares a close bond with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on three occasions and are the current titleholders.

While Liv and Raquel seem inseparable for now, the latter recently noted that they will eventually go their separate ways.

"I don’t want to think about it [breaking up with Liv Morgan]; it’s too sad to me. I know [it’s a great story]. It's one of those things where everybody knows that all the tag teams have to get broken up eventually. They all have to fight each other eventually. I’m just really enjoying my time being in cahoots with her and being a part of [The Judgment Day]. I don’t want to think about the time that she's going to break my heart, or I could break hers. I could turn on her. That's a possibility," she said.

Liv and Raquel, along with Dominik Mysterio, have formed a mini group within the Judgment Day. The trio was adamant about adding a new member to the faction, but Finn Balor refused, which has created a rift between the two sides.

