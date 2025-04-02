Liv Morgan's partner says they are going to break up: "I don't want to think about it"

Liv Morgan has been flying high in recent months as part of The Judgment Day. While things are going well, it could all come crashing down at any point.

Right now, Morgan is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. They are inseparable on-screen and in real life. That is the mark of a true friendship.

However, all tag teams eventually break up. That is what Rodriguez believes. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she was asked about the possibility of a split with Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member said it's too sad to think about, but it will eventually happen. She even teased betraying the former Women's World Champion:

"I don’t want to think about [breaking up with Liv Morgan], it’s too sad to me. I know [it’s a great story]. It's one of those things where everybody knows that all the tag teams have to get broken up eventually. They all have to fight each other eventually. I’m just really enjoying my time being in cahoots with her and being a part of [The Judgment Day]. I don’t want to think about the time that she's going to break my heart, or I could break hers. I could turn on her. That's a possibility," she said. [44:59-45:28]

It remains to be seen when this potential breakup will happen. But for now, they are ruling the women's tag team division on RAW and SmackDown.

Who will Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez face at WrestleMania 41?

Considering she has been one of WWE's best performers for the past year, it's a shame Liv Morgan doesn't already have a WrestleMania match. She and Raquel Rodriguez look set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships at The Show of Shows, with a budding alliance potentially challenging them.

Lyra Valkyria could team up with Bayley against Liv and Raquel at WrestleMania 41 after The Role Model saved her from the Judgment Day duo last week. While they will face off for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW next Monday, expect Morgan and Rodriguez to ruin the match.

This would likely lead to Bayley and Lyra challenging them for the Women's Tag Team Titles at 'Mania. It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez remain the champions, having won the belts for a record-breaking third time at the end of February.

