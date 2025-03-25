Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to face a new WWE tag team at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances 

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had a hard time accepting that Lyra Valkyria successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Big Mami Cool on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day members launched an assault on her after the match ended, but they weren't successful in that either.

Bayley rushed out to the arena to save the Women's IC Champion from the Women's Tag Team Champions and threw them out of the ring. As the heels retreated, The Role Model raised Valkyria's hand in the air to endorse the young champion.

Considering we are on the Road to WrestleMania and the match card is still taking shape, WWE can include the Women's Tag Team Championship match in it. The current champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, can face the newly formed tag team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at WrestleMania 41.

Forming a tag team with The Role Model will allow Lyra Valkyria to elevate herself. Furthermore, Bayley can insert herself into the Women's Intercontinental Championship angle by turning on Valkyria somewhere down the line.

Wrestling legend criticizes the aftermath of attack on Liv Morgan

In March 2025, Morgan suffered brutal attacks at the hands of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The Eradicator attacked her with a kendo stick multiple times during untelevised shows in Germany, and before that, The EST of WWE left a nasty cut on Liv Morgan with the vicious hair whip in the women's Elimination Chamber match.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran questioned the need to show scars and bruises on The Miracle Kid and claimed that it does not sell tickets.

"Well, first of all, Liv Morgan's a good-looking woman. She's a very nice, attractive woman, and as far as me, I wanna see them in the ring but I don't wanna see them all messed up. If somebody said, 'What about the women bleeding?' I would have said, 'No, hell no. We don't need to do that.' I don't think that sells you any tickets."

It is yet to be revealed what is next for Morgan on the Road to WrestleMania, and whether she will have a match at all or not!

