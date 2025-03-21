Legend criticizes Liv Morgan attack: "I don't think that sells you any tickets"

Liv Morgan recently received several scars on her body after competing in a Street Fight against Rhea Ripley. According to legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell, the WWE star does not need to go through so much pain to entertain fans.

On March 1, WWE cameras repeatedly showed a nasty cut that Bianca Belair's hair whip left on Morgan's midsection at Elimination Chamber. Two weeks later, the RAW star suffered more punishment when Ripley struck her with a Kendo stick multiple times at untelevised shows in Germany.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell questioned whether fans want to see Morgan with cuts and bruises:

"Well, first of all, Liv Morgan's a good-looking woman. She's a very nice, attractive woman, and as far as me, I wanna see them in the ring but I don't wanna see them all messed up. If somebody said, 'What about the women bleeding?' I would have said, 'No, hell no. We don't need to do that.' I don't think that sells you any tickets." [0:44 – 1:07]

Morgan has emerged as one of WWE's top stars over the last year. She currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez.

Dutch Mantell on female WWE fans' perception of Liv Morgan

In 2024, Liv Morgan stole Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley during a long-term storyline with the Aussie on RAW. She also became part of the new-look Judgment Day alongside Mysterio, Carlito, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Although Morgan performs as a heel, Dutch Mantell does not think female fans want her to be attacked with weapons:

"You know half your audience is female, and I don't think the females, even though Liv Morgan, they may not like her, but I don't think they want to see her beat down like that with scars all over. A scar on a woman is one of the worst things she can have, especially her face, so I never was a fan of that." [1:08 – 1:38]

On March 21, Morgan will face Jade Cargill on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. The match will be Cargill's first since she and Bianca Belair defeated Morgan and Rodriguez on the November 11, 2024, episode of RAW.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

