Liv Morgan gives the middle finger to Rhea Ripley; shows gruesome injury marks

Liv Morgan has given the middle finger to Rhea Ripley after their collision at a WWE Live Event in Germany. Ripley defeated Morgan in a Street Fight and left her with some gruesome marks. The company is currently on its Europe Tour on the Road to WrestleMania.

Ripley defeated Morgan to win the Women's World Championship on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator lost the title to IYO SKY a few weeks back on the red brand. SKY will now defend her title against 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Morgan and Ripley faced once again in Germany ahead of this week's RAW. Following her Street Fight defeat against The Eradicator, The Judgment Day member took to X/Twitter and shared a photo showing the gruesome marks that were left on her body. She captioned the post with many middle finger emojis and tagged Rhea Ripley.

Check out Morgan's post on X/Twitter by clicking here.

Despite losing the title a few weeks ago, Ripley has been involved in the title picture with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Last week on RAW, Rhea interrupted a confrontation between the two women, blaming The EST for her title loss.

Belair was at ringside for Ripley vs. SKY and got into a heated exchange with the Aussie star. The distraction led to Genius of the Sky capitalizing on it and becoming the new Women's World Champion.

Layla is open to facing Liv Morgan in the WWE

Former WWE Superstar Layla is open to facing Liv Morgan. She claimed that she would love to work with one-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking to Wrestlezona, she praised the WWE women's division and also expressed her interest in working with Bianca Belair and other stars.

"I'd have to say Chelsea Green because of her character-wise and stuff like that. I would also... I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else. I mean all the girls are phenomenal; all the girls. If I were younger, I would've love[d] to face Bianca Belair, too. But yeah, all the girls are amazing. They'll kick my b*tt, I think, to be honest with you now."

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It remains to be seen who they feud with heading into WrestleMania 41.

