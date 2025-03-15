Ex-WWE Women's Champion open to returning for the first time in 10 years to face Liv Morgan

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is one of the top female superstars in the Stamford-based company today. A former champion recently expressed her desire to return after a decade to share the ring with The Judgment Day member.

Layla joined WWE in 2006 after winning the Diva Search competition. She spent nine years in the Stamford-based company and held the Women's Championship and the Divas Title. The 47-year-old was also part of the iconic LayCool tag team with the soon-to-be Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. However, the London-born star retired from in-ring competition in 2015.

Since her departure, Layla has not appeared on WWE TV. In a recent interview with Wrestlezona, the former Women's Champion disclosed that she would welcome an opportunity to make a comeback. When asked who she would like to face from the current generation of female superstars, the former LayCool member named Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair.

"I'd have to say Chelsea Green because of her character-wise and stuff like that. I would also... I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else. I mean all the girls are phenomenal; all the girls. If I were younger, I would've love[d] to face Bianca Belair, too. But yeah, all the girls are amazing. They'll kick my b*tt, I think, to be honest with you now," she said. [3:11-3:39]

Layla teased appearing at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Layla's former tag team partner, Michelle McCool, is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. During the same interview with Wrestlezona, the 47-year-old praised her former teammate, stating that she is extremely happy for McCool.

Meanwhile, the former Women's Champion teased appearing at the ceremony to witness McCool's historic moment.

"Well, for one, [I'm] extremely happy for Michelle. Well deserved. Glad. It's about time for sure. I'm not gonna say if I'm gonna be there or not gonna be there. You guys are just gonna have to watch the Hall of Fame and ask if you, you guys wanna see me there. It's been a while since I've been on WWE TV. So, who knows? Who knows?" Layla said.

It will be interesting to see if Layla returns to the Stamford-based company this year after a decade of absence.

