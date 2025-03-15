47-year-old former WWE champion teases return after 10 years ahead of WrestleMania 41

A former champion has been away from WWE since 2015. However, the 47-year-old recently teased returning ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Layla spent nearly nine years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before retiring a decade ago. During her stint, the former Women's Champion partnered with Michelle McCool as they formed the iconic tag team, LayCool. While Layla has stepped away from professional wrestling since her retirement, her tag team partner has made several appearances in WWE over the past few years. She will also enter the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

In a recent interview with Wrestlezona, Layla was asked whether she would be at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony to witness her LayCool partner getting inducted. The former Women's Champion teased appearing on WWE TV for the first time in 10 years, asking fans to tune in to the show:

"Well, for one, extremely happy for Michelle. Well deserved. Glad. It's about time for sure. I'm not gonna say if I'm gonna be there or not gonna be there. You guys are just gonna have to watch the Hall of Fame and ask if you, you guys wanna see me there? It's been a while since I've been on WWE TV. So, who knows? Who knows?" Layla said. [1:36 - 1:53]

Layla is open to returning to WWE before turning 50

Layla has not competed inside a wrestling ring since July 2015. However, the 47-year-old former Women's Champion recently revealed in an interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour that she is open to returning to the Stamford-based company before turning 50.

Nevertheless, the former LayCool member pointed out that she does not want to have another singles run. Instead, she wants to reunite with her soon-to-be Hall of Famer partner Michelle McCool:

"I'm open to it, how about that? I'm very open to it. Before I hit 50, I am open to coming back. But, for me, if I come back, I really wanna come back with Michelle. I wanna be with people. I don't wanna come back in the singles or like that. I think that LayCool would be a treat for the fans, I'd say. Hopefully, a treat for the fans. I wanna come back and work one more time with my best friend," she said.

Several former female superstars have appeared on WWE TV over the past few years, including Trish Stratus, Lita, and Torrie Wilson. It would be interesting to see if Layla would soon do the same.

