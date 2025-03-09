Ex-WWE Women's Champion eyes reunion with legendary partner after 14 years to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

A former WWE Women's Champion recently addressed potentially reuniting with her former tag team partner after 14 years. She also expressed her desire to face the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

In 2009, Layla and Michelle McCool joined forces to form LayCool. The legendary tag team dominated the women's division for nearly two years, as the two ladies held the Women's Championship and Divas Title. They even declared themselves as co-champions in 2010.

However, the duo split in 2011 and briefly feuded before Layla beat McCool in a Loser Leaves WWE match at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event that same year. After her defeat, McCool retired from professional wrestling. Her partner followed in her footsteps four years later.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, Layla stated that she would like to reunite with her former LayCool partner for one more tag team match or run. When asked about her desired opponents, the former Women's Champion disclosed that she would like to share the ring with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven or the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Chelsea Green wants Layla to return to WWE

Layla last wrestled in a WWE ring in the summer of 2015. Although her former LayCool partner, Michelle McCool, made several appearances over the past few years and competed in multiple Women's Royal Rumble matches, the 47-year-old never returned to the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with Cultaholic, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green revealed that she would like to see Layla make a comeback:

Ad

"Layla, I love Layla. I would love if Layla would come," she said.

Ad

It would be interesting to see if the former Women's Champion would eventually return after almost a decade of absence.

Please credit Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback