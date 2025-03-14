Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have taken a huge step in their relationship with latest move

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently took a massive step in their relationship. Mysterio seemingly got an extremely expensive gift for the former Women's World Champion.

Since SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been going strong as a couple in World Wrestling Entertainment. Although The Judgment Day seems to be on the edge of breaking up, it doesn't look like Mysterio and Morgan would be separated anytime soon.

WWE's official Instagram handle recently uploaded a video of The Judgment Day stars buying new Rolex watches. In the clip, Dirty Dom said that he was getting a new timepiece for Morgan, seemingly revealing that he bought the expensive watch for her, which is a major step in their relationship.

"Getting my Güerita her first Rolex. I think I got like 4 or 5, maybe 6? You lose count after a while," Dom said.

Liv Morgan added that she felt her matching Rolex with Dominik was a steal at $12,000.

"[Got it for $12,000] What a steal! Matching with Dominik. [Shows off her Rolex] Just combing through my hair," Liv added.

Check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio's romantic relationship with Liv Morgan is strictly an on-screen storyline in WWE

As mentioned above, Dominik Mysterio's romantic relationship with Liv Morgan started at SummerSlam 2024 after Dirty Dom betrayed his former Judgment Day teammate, Rhea Ripley.

Dirty Dom and The Miracle Kid have been doing an excellent job on WWE TV, making everyone believe they are an actual couple. However, their pairing is only a part of a storyline, as Mysterio is currently married to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette. Both Morgan and Dom have also revealed that their relationship is strictly professional.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik and Morgan's future amid the ongoing troubles within The Judgment Day.

