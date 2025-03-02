Liv Morgan injured after Bianca Belair 'whips' the WWE champion in brutal attack

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:06 GMT
Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in the Elimination Chamber match [Image Credits: WWE
Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match [Image Credits: WWE's Instagram account]

Liv Morgan kicked off the action against Naomi in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, but things turned around when Jade Cargill made a blockbuster return to WWE. While Naomi was taken out of the match following Cargill's attack, the other competitors tore the battlefield apart with their hard-hitting action.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair traded a lot of blows during the match, considering their incredible recent tag team rivalry that has been a massive entertainer over the past few weeks. During the bout, the EST of WWE used her hair to whip Morgan, and the latter ended up with a massive bruise on her body.

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions had a visible bruise following the hair whip from Belair, which Pat McAfee later dubbed as the "loudest whip in history."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With Bianca Belair's victory, it seems like her rivalry with Liv Morgan is seemingly over. However, considering the action both women engaged in and the past few weeks for their tag team rivalry, their feud could resume any time to keep the WWE Universe engaged.

While Bianca Belair has a WrestleMania 41 path of her own, it seems like Morgan will have her hands full with the Women's Tag Team Title. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the former Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी