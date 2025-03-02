Liv Morgan injured after Bianca Belair 'whips' the WWE champion in brutal attack

Liv Morgan kicked off the action against Naomi in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, but things turned around when Jade Cargill made a blockbuster return to WWE. While Naomi was taken out of the match following Cargill's attack, the other competitors tore the battlefield apart with their hard-hitting action.

Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair traded a lot of blows during the match, considering their incredible recent tag team rivalry that has been a massive entertainer over the past few weeks. During the bout, the EST of WWE used her hair to whip Morgan, and the latter ended up with a massive bruise on her body.

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions had a visible bruise following the hair whip from Belair, which Pat McAfee later dubbed as the "loudest whip in history."

With Bianca Belair's victory, it seems like her rivalry with Liv Morgan is seemingly over. However, considering the action both women engaged in and the past few weeks for their tag team rivalry, their feud could resume any time to keep the WWE Universe engaged.

While Bianca Belair has a WrestleMania 41 path of her own, it seems like Morgan will have her hands full with the Women's Tag Team Title. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the former Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

