Liv Morgan reveals one thing she finds attractive about Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen WWE couple since August 2024. During a recent trip to India, the Judgment Day members opened up about the former NXT North American Champion's short time in jail.
In December 2022, Mysterio argued with his parents after trying to visit his grandparents with Rhea Ripley on Christmas Eve. The heated confrontation led to the 27-year-old's arrest, earning him the nickname Prison Dom.
Speaking in character, Morgan told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that Mysterio's prison experience made him a better person. She also believes he became more attractive after leaving jail.
"That's not necessarily why I found him attractive, but do I find it attractive that he went to prison and he just transitioned to that lifestyle and he came out better, stronger, smarter, wiser?" Morgan said. "I think that is so attractive. He went to prison and came out a more powerful man. Prison cannot take him. I think prison would eat you up, but prison could not take Daddy Dom." [12:39 – 13:09]
Dominik Mysterio reveals little-known fact about his time in prison
As Rhea Ripley was with Dominik Mysterio on the night of his arrest, many people assumed the Aussie bailed him out of prison.
However, Mysterio revealed that fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor paid the money to get him released from jail:
"It was rough. I don't think a lot of people understand what I went through in there. I got bailed out. A lot of people think it was Rhea who bailed me out, but it was actually Finn. See, a little insight there. It was not Rhea who bailed me out. It was Finn. Finn Balor came out there and he posted my bail, and I was in there, had a rough time, but luckily I did what I had to do to survive and I'm here now, surviving. We're having this interview." [11:54 – 12:34]
Mysterio also revealed that another WWE star wants to become his new tag team partner one day.
