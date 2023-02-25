Dominik Mysterio clarifies why he was sent to jail (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has explained why he was sent to prison as part of a WWE storyline.

On Christmas Eve 2022, Dominik visited his grandparents' house with fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. An argument immediately broke out between Dominik and his parents, which eventually resulted in the 25-year-old being arrested.

During an in-character interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik said WWE fans do not believe him when he talks about his prison experience:

"I think that they don't believe that I actually did hard time. They don't believe that I did time in prison, but what they don't realize is that once things got out of hand at my grandparents' house, they took me away." [6:01 - 6:18]

Footage showed Dominik's mother Angie slapping Ripley across the face. However, Dominik was the only Mysterio family member to be reprimanded by the officers.

"And after Rhea's actions, not even Rhea, but my mom slapped Rhea, so it wasn't even us," Dominik continued. "We were the ones that got taken away because of how I handled the situation. I guess I grabbed one of the cops the wrong way, they locked me up for a certain amount of time." [6:18 - 6:36]

Watch the video above to hear more from Dominik Mysterio about various WWE topics, including the possibility of facing Beth Phoenix.

What happened after Dominik Mysterio's arrest?

Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley bailed Dominik Mysterio out of jail. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has since adopted the nickname Prison Dom.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Dominik Mysterio has been released from jail after getting arrested on Christmas Eve! Dominik Mysterio has been released from jail after getting arrested on Christmas Eve! https://t.co/TfDAHhdeQG

While some fans might not believe his stories about prison life, Dominik knows he has the backing of his Judgment Day stablemates:

"A lot of the people aren't gonna believe that, but Mami was there, Priest was there, and Finn was there when they bailed me out, so they know how real it was." [6:37 - 6:46]

Although it has not been confirmed, Dominik is widely expected to face his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

Are you enjoying Dominik Mysterio's WWE storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 6:30 am IST.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 2nd & 3rd April at 6:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes