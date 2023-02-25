Male WWE star willing to face Beth Phoenix on one condition (Exclusive)

Beth Phoenix recently returned to the ring alongside her husband Edge to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber. Balor and Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio is also willing to face Phoenix, but he would like to have a tag team partner.

Mysterio received Phoenix's Glam Slam finishing move on the February 6 episode of RAW after a confrontation with Edge and The Street Profits. Since then, fans have speculated whether the 25-year-old could go one-on-one with the WWE Hall of Famer in an intergender bout.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio initially liked the idea of facing Phoenix in a singles match:

"Yeah, I'll take a one-on-one with Beth Phoenix. Why not? She hit me with the Glam Slam and she tried to hit me again with it. You know what, if you put your hands on me, I think it's only fair game, right? We'll have to take care of Edge because I know he's gonna wanna interact somehow, some way." [3:08 - 3:27]

After thinking about the question for a little longer, Mysterio said he wants Ripley on his team in a two-on-one WWE match against Phoenix:

"But I think the best way to do it would be a handicap match with me and Mami Rhea versus Beth. If I get in there with Beth, I don't want too much heat, so I've gotta let Mami take care of some of the business." [3:27 - 3:42]

Beth Phoenix's WWE in-ring future

WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. Beth Phoenix is not currently scheduled to compete, but she plans to attend the event.

The former NXT commentator recently told Busted Open that she and Edge do not have any immediate plans to retire from in-ring competition:

"I'll be at WrestleMania," Phoenix said. "I'm sure Adam [Edge's real name] will be factored and featured in. I'll be there to enjoy. Whatever it is, I can say with all my heart, he and I don't look too far ahead. We don't have any plans, 'This is going to be the retirement.' We're just taking it one day at a time." (H/T Fightful)

On this week's RAW, Edge unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship following interference from Finn Balor.

Would you like to see Beth Phoenix vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

