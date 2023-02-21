Former Universal Champion costs Edge United States Championship match on RAW

Finn Balor cost Edge his United States Championship match tonight on WWE RAW.

Austin Theory has recently been busy defending his US Title against many worthy opponents. Not too long ago, he defended against Lashley, and this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber, Theory defended against five other superstars inside the elimination chamber.

Following another successful defense, Theory issued an open challenge during the post-show press conference. Edge later accepted it, setting up the match for tonight.

Both men put on a good showing in a pretty event back-and-forth contest. Although The Rated-R Superstar gained the upper hand early on, Theory fought back. There were many instances when it looked like Edge would win the championship.

During the match's closing moments, the former WWE Champion was getting ready for the spear, but Finn Balor came out and kicked the Hall of Famer while the referee was distracted. This allowed Austin Theory to hit the A-Town Down for the win.

Following the match, Finn Balor viciously attacked the Rated-R Superstar and even hit three Coup de Grâces to close the show.

It looks like the rivalry between Balor and the former WWE Champion is still not over, and they might look to continue this story into WrestleMania.

