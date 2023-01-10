What hardships did WWE's Dominik Mysterio face after getting arrested? 

Dominik Mysterio getting arrested a couple of weeks ago was music to the WWE Universe's ears. He deserved the comeuppance for being a menace to his father and for being a smug and entitled man on RAW.

Mysterio is without question one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster. His alliance with The Judgment Day and especially his Mami has made it even worse. They were not pleased when Rey Mysterio called the cops on him and had him detained in custody for a while.

Naturally, fans want to know what the youngster went through during his time in prison. Read on to find out the hardships he (deservedly) faced while under arrest.

On RAW this week, Dominik Mysterio spoke about his arrest on Miz TV. He talked about how prison was like being cooped up with dangerous people and living in constant unpredictability. He stated that he didn't know where his next meal would come from and how he had to slap his bunkmate to establish boundaries.

Did Dominik Mysterio really get arrested?

You may have noticed that we are a little too happy Dominik Mysterio got arrested a couple of weeks ago. While most of you would likely join us, if you are in the camp that thinks we are sadists, let us remind you that the youngster did not actually end up in prison. The whole thing was in storyline, so you can breathe a little easier.

Mysterio ended up behind bars after trying one too many despicable acts on his father, Rey Mysterio. Attacking him at his house on Christmas Eve was peak heel behavior, and one he duly paid for when his father called the cops on him. He and Mami weren't prepared for the luchador to react and were shocked when the police arrested him and took him away.

On last week's episode of RAW, the Judgment Day member talked about how he was a changed person after serving time in prison. The only thing that's changed is probably his outfit, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt for now.

"I served hard time, and I survived. Prison changes a man. You guys might think that it's over for me, but Nah. I'm just getting started."

Now that he is 'Prison Dom', we can't wait to see how insufferable he acts in the coming weeks. Hopefully, he ends up seeking revenge on his father and battles him in a long-overdue match at WrestleMania 39.

