Do Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have backstage heat? The truth after they were cast in the same movie

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are each other’s biggest rivals in the current era of WWE. The American Nightmare and Undisputed Tribal Chief have main-evented two consecutive WrestleManias for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes ended The OTC's iconic 1316-day title reign at WrestleMania 40. While the two teamed up at Bad Blood 2024 against Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, their clash in the future seems inevitable. Reigns and Rhodes are two of the biggest stars in the industry.

Their fan bases often get into arguments about who is better, with some even suggesting a real-life feud. Both stars are set to face off once again, this time on a big screen, as they both got huge roles in the upcoming 'Street Fighter' film.

Roman will play a villainous role while Cody is set to play a heroic character. Now that both megastars are part of the same film, a clip from their cinematic segment before Bad Blood is going viral, where Reigns told Rhodes that “You’re in my way in life.” This has reignited the rumors of their real-life heat once again.

However, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes do not have any real-life heat. Both megastars have debunked the rumors in the past.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling ahead of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, The OTC denied the chatter and even called The American Nightmare a great champion.

Meanwhile, in an interview last year, Cody Rhodes said that although he had made some negative comments about Reigns during his AEW run, they haven’t discussed it, suggesting they share a neutral relationship.

Roman Reigns could return at WWE SummerSlam

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has been away from WWE television since RAW after WrestleMania 41. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback as reports suggest Reigns would compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Upon his return, the 40-year-old megastar will undoubtedly target Seth Rollins and his heel crew for sending him on hiatus. It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in the coming weeks.

