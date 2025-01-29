Roman Reigns says his ex-partner is most relevant when he is against The Bloodline

Roman Reigns started the year with a bang, defeating Solo Sikoa at RAW’s debut episode on Netflix, earning his Ula Fala back, and becoming the Undisputed Tribal Chief. With Paul Heyman announcing The OTC for 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, Reigns is focused on regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship that he lost last year at WrestleMania 40 to Cody Rhodes.

Paul Heyman warned The American Nightmare on the blue brand that Roman Reigns is coming to get his title back merely after he wins the 2025 Men’s Rumble. Recently, Reigns opened up about his former partner from Bad Blood and shared his thoughts about him.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns said that Cody Rhodes was most relevant when he was in the feud against him and his Bloodline. The OTC also clarified there is no heat between them behind the scenes, as many predict.

“Cody’s a great Champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta be right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this is, even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better because it’s a competition, and there’s no sabotage, no bull**it, behind the scenes type stuff, the cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me then go out there and show me, you can get as much time as you want — Anybody who orbits me and The Bloodline, it’s proven,” said Reigns. [H\T: WrestleOps]

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to compete at Royal Rumble 2025

Fans are less than a week away from Royal Rumble 2025. Some spectacular matches have been announced for the event, promising an unforgettable night. The American Nightmare and The Original Tribal Chief will participate in high-stakes matches.

Reigns will compete against 29 high-caliber talents to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match and seize the WrestleMania 41 main event spot. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match.

It will be interesting if Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns capture wins at Royal Rumble 2025 and clash in their third match at 'Mania this year.

