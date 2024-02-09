Do Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins actually hate each other? What we know about their real-life relationship 

WWE's top two stars Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have quite a long and sordid history. The two future Hall of Famers came in together as The Shield, doing the dirty work of CM Punk and, eventually, The Authority. They've gone through quite a lot, both as brothers and as longtime enemies.

In recent weeks, both men have taken shots at one another in an attempt to get Cody Rhodes to pick them as his opponent on WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania XL. On SmackDown last week, Reigns called Rollins' World Heavyweight Title the "Losers Bracket Championship." The Monday before, Rollins claimed Roman's Undisputed Universal Title was the "Hollywood Belt" because he's never here.

So, how do they really feel about each other? Well, despite their on-screen bitterness, the two have always been close off-screen. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Reigns revealed his love for both Seth and Jon Moxley, even if they don't talk as much as they used to.

"We talk here and there. Especially with Seth having a new baby and stuff, and I have so many kids. It’s funny because they’re just getting their first one. I have five kids, so I have a legitimate household here. I don’t have any time to spare. If I’m not deeply involved in parenting, I’m in the gym or I’m working within the creative process of wrestling. Me and Seth were texting back and forth a few weeks ago. Me and Jon text a little more sporadically."

Though that quote was from a few years ago, there's no proof to make us think otherwise. A recent interview with ESPN saw Seth admit his true feelings about Roman, so the connection is still there on both sides, it seems.

Is Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes or The Rock?

Expand Tweet

Today at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, Roman Reigns stated that he would face The Rock in the main event. Cody Rhodes came out soon after to reveal he was, after a week of thought, going after Roman Reigns after all.

Though Seth Rollins was turned down, The Visionary backed Cody up once The Rock slapped him for speaking ill of the Anoa'i Family. While Cody vs. Roman is official, The Rock asked Triple H to fix things. So, the question remains. Is it The Rock or Cody Rhodes for Reigns?

Who do you want to see face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL? Do you want to see Seth Rollins involved? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE