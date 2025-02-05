Do Roman Reigns and The Rock have heat in real life? What we know following viral video

The Rock and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars of the Anoa'i family. They have made a massive impact in the world of professional wrestling and are well-known worldwide. The two were set to face each other in a dream bout last year. However, plans were canceled after fans’ outrage. Many believed that the cousins would clash this year at The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns and The Rock were last seen together at RAW’s Netflix Debut. It appeared that the two men were on the same page as The Final Boss handed Reigns the Ula Fala following his historic win over Solo Sikoa. Recently, a video went viral featuring the OTC and Paul Heyman, in which they apparently took some shots at The People's Champion on social media, raising queries among fans.

During Royal Rumble weekend, WWE Games shared a video featuring Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman being mocked by a fan wearing The Rock’s t-shirt. After making it clear that Reigns is an “Undisputed Tribal Chief,” Heyman called the fan's Final Boss shirt stupid in front of Roman.

The video has now created a buzz among fans, with some questioning the equation of The Rock and Roman Reigns and wondering if they have heat in real life. The answer is No. The People’s Champion and The Original Tribal Chief are close outside pro wrestling. They share deep roots, as both are part of the Anoa'i family and have worked together both in and outside World Wrestling Entertainment.

Reigns and Paul Heyman’s video could merely be kayfabe. As Tribal Chief, Reigns stands as the supreme member of his family and wouldn’t allow someone else to take his place. He likely reacted when the fan threw a “We the Ones” gesture in honor of The Rock prompting the 39-year-old star and Heyman to thwart him.

Roman Reigns talks about his dream match against The Rock

The Rock turning babyface and squashing beef with Roman Reigns on January 6 indirectly suggested the dream match between them will not happen this year at Show of Shows. After RAW’s debut on Netflix, Reigns interacted with media outlets, where he was asked about his dream match against The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the OTC and The People’s Champion clash with each other at the Stamford-based promotion.

