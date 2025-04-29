Do Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair hate each other in real life? The truth finally revealed after WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair were featured in one of the most heated storylines leading to WWE WrestleMania 41. Fans may wonder if the two have real-life heat.

After winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match in February, Charlotte Flair chose to challenge WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Leading up to The Show of Shows, the rivalry got heated to the extent that the two took shots at each other's personal lives. Tiffany openly talked about her opponent's divorces, while Charlotte claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.

The comments felt so personal that fans started to speculate whether the two stars hate each other in real life. We finally have an answer to that question, as Tiffany Stratton discussed the subject during an interview with Alfred Konuwa. She said she interacted with her opponent after the match in a moment of sportsmanship. The Queen said she was proud of her, so everything is good between them.

"Me and Charlotte, after the match, it was kind of like a sportsmanship thing, you know. We said 'Good game,' and she said she's proud of me. But everything is good," said Tiffany.

When asked if Stratton ever felt that one should never meet their heroes, she said yes. However, she believed everything happened for a reason, and perhaps that was how things were always meant to go down.

"I felt like things got personal and it's live TV. Things happen. But I feel like everything happened for a reason and this is how things were supposed to pan out." (H/T: SEScoops)

In conclusion, the incredibly personal rivalry is now in the history books, and the two stars do not hate each other in real life.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will engage in new rivalries following WWE WrestleMania 41

After an incredible showcase of in-ring chemistry at WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will now move on to find new rivals. While The Queen hasn't appeared on WWE programming yet, The Buff Barbie may have found a new foe whom she could face at WWE Backlash 2025.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany's former mentor, Nia Jax, attacked her from behind to make a statement. She raised the Women's Title after the assault, signifying that she will soon challenge for the gold.

Fans could witness an all-out battle between the former allies at WWE Backlash 2025.

