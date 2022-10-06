Does AEW's Andrade El Idolo want to return on WWE?

Andrade El Idolo has not been having a great time in AEW recently. His public spat with Sammy Guevara only seems to be escalating, with their drama causing frustration in the AEW locker room as per Fightful Select.

However, the problems run deeper than that for Andrade El Idolo. Following his backstage altercation with Guevara, he was reportedly sent home. The former WWE star's high-profile match on Friday was also canceled, suggesting that his future with the company might be in jeopardy.

What makes this situation even more interesting is the fact that The Mexican's former place of work is on a hot streak. WWE and Triple H have been hiring top talent like nobody else in the business. Given how the former NXT Champion's wife works there, it's not too bad to suggest that he could be thinking about a return.

If you want to know what Andrade El Idolo's thoughts are on a potential comeback, read on to find out.

In his conversation with Mas Lucha, Andrade talked about his current run in AEW and addressed the possibility of a change of scenery.

“It’s difficult. I was in WWE and I had a big contract and they offered me an even better contract but I rejected it because I wanted to continue growing, you know? That’s why I chose to go to AEW, but right now I feel a little stagnant and I want more....Right now, it’s (a comeback) difficult because I want more in AEW, especially now that RUSH came in. Since he joined, I was like I want more. There is lots of stuff happening, including people saying I want to go back to Triple H, but I don’t want to speak too much about that.” (12:07 to 12:27)

Andrade El Idolo's relationship with WWE and Triple H

Andrade El Idolo doesn't seem to hold a grudge against WWE and Triple H. In the same conversation, he spoke openly regarding his relationship with them and opened the doors to initiating communication again.

"He (Triple H) gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. If he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too." (12:34 to 13:31)

One can only wait and see what happens with Andrade El Idolo in the coming weeks. While he remains an AEW employee, a WWE return looks more likely than it did in the past. Watch this space for more developments!

