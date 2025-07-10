Does Becky Lynch hate Big E in real life? The truth revealed following WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW this week featured a bizarre segment. The War Raiders, The New Day, and Adam Pearce were all talking about the state of the tag team division. Becky Lynch then showed up to defend Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In doing so, Becky Lynch said something that shocked WWE fans. She applauded The New Day betraying Big E and went on to say she hates the former world champion and even called him a scumbag. Fans are wondering if these feelings are legitimate. However, there is no reason to be concerned. This was just part of the show.

In fact, not only does Becky Lynch not hate Big E, but they are close friends in real life. They used to regularly hang out, take photos, and banter on social media. The latter is likely part of the reason she made the comments on RAW.

The bigger reason for what Becky Lynch said on WWE Monday Night RAW is simply character work. The Man turned heel shortly after returning at WrestleMania 41. Since then, she has been in full villain mode.

Despite that, some fans still cheer for Big Time Becks. Lynch and Triple H likely know that insulting Big E would make more fans despise the Intercontinental Champion, hence the cruel words on RAW.

The New Day and Big E's breakup led to a lot of heat for the WWE tag team

If one needs proof of how effective Big E is at getting villains jeers from the audience, his segment with The New Day this past December and the subsequent reactions should remove all doubt. The tag team legends were completely refreshed by the incident.

For those unaware, WWE featured a segment on Monday Night RAW celebrating The New Day's 10-year anniversary. Big E made a surprise appearance, proposing to manage Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to mend any issues between them.

Big E did successfully mend their issues, but not in the way the former WWE Champion expected. Instead, the two joined forces and unleashed a verbal tirade on Big E. They verbally attacked him, questioned his neck injury, recovery, and beyond. At that moment, fans were stunned and heartbroken. That reaction changed quickly, though.

After that incident, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were routinely verbally destroyed by fans. They often couldn't get a single word in edgewise. The locker room even excommunicated the duo, with even despicable heels such as Dominik Mysterio avoiding them.

It is clear that insulting Big E is one way to alienate both fans and co-workers alike.

