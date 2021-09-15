6 WWE Superstars Big E is friends with in real life

Big E rocked the WWE Universe with a huge victory on the September 13, 2021 episode of RAW. He came over from WWE SmackDown and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the WWE Champion.

He cashed in his contract after Bobby Lashley retained his title against Randy Orton. Big E pinned Lashley to become the new WWE Champion. Soon after his victory, well-wishers flooded social media to congratulate him.

This showed that Big E is one of the most loved superstars in the company today. The babyface is known as a fun-loving guy who goes to any extent to entertain fans and other WWE Superstars.

In celebration of Big E’s WWE Championship victory, let’s take a look at the six superstars who are good friends with him in real life.

#6-5. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are two of Big E’s best friends in WWE

By now, it’s common knowledge that Big E is close friends with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE. All three men started their main roster careers in very different ways. However, a career-changing idea from Xavier Woods brought them together to form the New Day.

Over the years, all three men have worked together to achieve a single goal. Woods and Big E were two of the happiest men alive when Kofi Kingston lived his dream and became the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35.

Similarly, Kofi and Woods rushed out as soon as Big E won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on RAW. The new WWE Champion has spoken about his relationship with Kofi and Woods in great detail on many occasions.

"I can't imagine being in a group with two more selfless people and that's what I've always appreciated. It can be easy in this business to be selfish and to just worry about your own push, but I love the fact that we're always so genuinely supportive of each other and our projects, whether they be in WWE, or outside of the company, whatever it is, and they were there for me and I appreciate that," said Big E on his relationship with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Morning thoughts:@WWEBigE winning the title is really good for pro wrestling. He’s a genuine person who loves what he does and wants nothing but the best for everyone around him. Top tier human and I’m proud to call him my brother pic.twitter.com/oVoXvGGrRN — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) September 14, 2021

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are each other’s biggest supporters in WWE. The New Day has been together for over seven years now. The three men have a special bond, and WWE could look to keep the trio together for many more years.

