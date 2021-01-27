"We're always so genuinely supportive of each other" - Big E on his friendship with The New Day

Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, collectively known as the New Day, is one of the most popular trios in professional wrestling. A key element of the group's success has been the chemistry shared by the three stars. Many fans know that the three men are friends in real life. Big E recently reflected on the powerful relationships that tie the group together.

Big E has broken out on his own in recent months. The former tag team champion currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He has become one of the top stars on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, Kingston and Woods recently lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship, but they're still a prominent team.

Big E was the guest on this week's episode of Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette. During his time on the show, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed his relationship with Kingston and Woods. He noted how they support each other, both as wrestlers and as people.

"I can't imagine being in a group with two more selfless people and that's what I've always appreciated. It can be easy in this business to be selfish and to just worry about your own push, but I love the fact that we're always so genuinely supportive of each other and our projects, whether they be in WWE, or outside of the company, whatever it is, and they were there for me and I appreciate that."

You guys!!!! I got to reunite with my guy @WWEBigE on this weeks Oral Sessions!! We talks his current run in @wwe, working with @HeymanHustle , his frugality, This Is Us.....and why i think he’s a great catch. He didn’t like that part. Give us a listen!! https://t.co/ysDVuzCUXs — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 26, 2021

As Big E points out, plenty of competitors focus on themselves. Wrestling is a tough business, so some people only look out for their own interests. But The New Day is an exception, as these three men truly care about each other.

Drew McIntyre recently endorsed Big E as a potential Royal Rumble Winner

Big E on WWE SmackDown

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre named Big E as the Superstar who should win the upcoming Royal Rumble Match. McIntyre praised the current Intercontinental Champion's "incredible" abilities and stated that he wants to face him at WrestleMania.

"In the ring, he's incredible, he's one of the strongest in WWE and that character is unbelievable and it is an extension of his real personality. So he's firing all cylinders right now. So, if Big E was to win the Rumble, he's somebody I'd be very happy to face at WrestleMania"

